Scancell (LON:SCLP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.03

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and traded as high as $6.29. Scancell shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 429,631 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $28.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.47.

About Scancell (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

