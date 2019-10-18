Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SVS opened at GBX 935 ($12.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Savills has a 1 year low of GBX 677.50 ($8.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 876.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 886.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4.95 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Stacey Cartwright purchased 2,860 shares of Savills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28) per share, with a total value of £24,681.80 ($32,251.14).

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

