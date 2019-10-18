SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in SAP by 18.7% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 44.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in SAP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SAP by 52.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

