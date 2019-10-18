SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174,451 shares during the period. SAP makes up approximately 4.5% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.10% of SAP worth $140,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.9% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter valued at $76,517,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $128.88 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

