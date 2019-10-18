SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €122.57 ($142.52).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Thursday, hitting €115.82 ($134.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,856,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $142.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. SAP has a 1 year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 1 year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €110.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.