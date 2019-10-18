San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN) Shares Down 3.1%

San Marco Resources Inc. (CVE:SMN) was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 27,167 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 29,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98.

About San Marco Resources (CVE:SMN)

San Marco Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal properties include the Chunibas project covering an area of 530 hectares and Mariana project consisting of 72,820 hectares located in the Sierra Madre Occidental area of Northern Mexico; and the 1068 project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in Hermosillo, Sonora State in Mexico.

