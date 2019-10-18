Saipem SpA to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Saipem in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03. Saipem has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

