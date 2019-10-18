Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.38 and a beta of 2.02. Sailpoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 30,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $678,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 267,250 shares of company stock worth $5,361,460 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,407,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,449,000 after acquiring an additional 322,351 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after acquiring an additional 507,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,432 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,437,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 508,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

