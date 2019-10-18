Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.74 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,705 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 333.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 131,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,588. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.