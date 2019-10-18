Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 27,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 64.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.19. 71,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,742. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.19. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

