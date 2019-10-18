Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 2.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.