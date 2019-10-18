RPS Group’s (RPS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RPS Group (LON:RPS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 162.40 ($2.12).

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS stock opened at GBX 124.60 ($1.63) on Monday. RPS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a market capitalization of $282.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

In other RPS Group news, insider John Douglas acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £31,250 ($40,833.66).

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.