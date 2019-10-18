Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given a $133.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $133.00 price objective on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.94.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $120.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.08. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 73.10%.

In other news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.16, for a total value of $180,185.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $271,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,685,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

