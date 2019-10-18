Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $109.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $89.48 and a 1-year high of $131.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,464,684.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,476,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after buying an additional 505,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

