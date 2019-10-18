Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s (RBS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 418 ($5.46) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie lowered Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.92 ($3.46).

RBS opened at GBX 232.20 ($3.03) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 201.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.66. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 6.82%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

