Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.88, 259,485 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,513,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 253,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.