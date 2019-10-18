Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Investec upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RBS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 163,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 79,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,017,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,777,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $2,388,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

