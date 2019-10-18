Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RBS. Macquarie cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 201 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 418 ($5.46) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 270.31 ($3.53).

Shares of LON RBS traded up GBX 6.10 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.30 ($3.11). 37,415,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 201.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.45. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.18%.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

