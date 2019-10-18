Royal Bank of Canada Trims Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Target Price to $100.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zendesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.99.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.31 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.16.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,164.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $3,748,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,377,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,289,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,981 shares of company stock valued at $19,635,570 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

