Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CJ. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.55.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

CJ traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.23. The company had a trading volume of 204,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,687. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.41 million and a PE ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.56.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$106.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.