Royal Bank of Canada Sells 4,471 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Pascal Deschatelets sold 42,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $1,053,857.20. Insiders sold a total of 62,460 shares of company stock worth $1,593,857 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.67. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.18.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.18). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.