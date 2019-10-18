Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 342 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 110,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE:ESNT opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49. Essent Group Ltd has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.34% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $97,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,545.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $288,000. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.