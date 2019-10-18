Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.63

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.63 and last traded at $81.59, with a volume of 22796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average of $78.25.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Royal Bank of Canada’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 103,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.