Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of SkyWest worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 389,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in SkyWest by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 6.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 508,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 67.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In related news, COO Michael B. Thompson sold 5,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $332,429.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,022,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,553 shares of company stock worth $1,955,270 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.63.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.11. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $725.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.