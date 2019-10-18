Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$13.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, GMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.81.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,057. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Enerplus has a one year low of C$7.32 and a one year high of C$14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.