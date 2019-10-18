Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,722 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 632.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $113.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.