Robert W. Baird Upgrades UDR (NYSE:UDR) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $51.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $485,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

