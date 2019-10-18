Robert W. Baird Cuts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $12.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

INFY opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.93. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Infosys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 278,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

