Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 7,810 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,810 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.42% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $87,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,212,000 after acquiring an additional 548,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 430,639 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $467,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.13. 24,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,848. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $171.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

