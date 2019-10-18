Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,673 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $272,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669,780 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13,410.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,806,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $136.47. 1,871,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,512. The company has a market capitalization of $190.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $105.03 and a one year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

