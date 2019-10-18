Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $97.35 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,917 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $97,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $73,081.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,806 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura increased their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 94,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,132. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.36%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

