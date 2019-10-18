Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $115.64 Million Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,436 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.28% of SYSCO worth $115,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,055,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 32,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $1,161,626.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,076,678.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $79.32. The stock had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $71.75 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.52.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

