Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 169,618 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549,609 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,618 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nike were worth $145,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,763,905,000 after acquiring an additional 73,514 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,426,314,000 after acquiring an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 304,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335,956. The company has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.72. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $95.89.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.98.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

