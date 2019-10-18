Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,750 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) price target by research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($71.87)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target (down from GBX 4,500 ($58.80)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,414.55 ($57.68).

RIO opened at GBX 3,946.50 ($51.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,462.21.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808 ($62.83), for a total transaction of £336.56 ($439.78).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

