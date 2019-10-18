Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.75). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.73) to ($3.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36).

Several research firms have commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 194,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

