Reviewing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) & Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $70.48 million 5.23 $15.44 million $0.32 20.72 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.62 billion 0.43 -$64.00 million N/A N/A

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZIX and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 3 0 3.00 Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 0 0 2.00

ZIX presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 75.97%. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $11.82, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. Given ZIX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.6% of ZIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX 1.55% 31.03% 6.47% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 0.44% 0.19% 0.13%

Summary

ZIX beats Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates portfolio of online travel brands, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

