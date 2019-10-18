Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Short Interest Down 6.4% in September

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $72.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,108,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% during the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROIC. ValuEngine raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

