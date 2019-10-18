Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resonant and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:RESN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 125,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.28. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 6,314.32% and a negative return on equity of 137.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Resonant will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Fox acquired 396,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,925 shares in the company, valued at $159,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $38,373. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resonant by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

