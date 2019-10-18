Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently:

10/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,374. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $724.18 million, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $30.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $54,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 41.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

