Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY were worth $25,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the second quarter worth $40,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $94,595.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,017.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 52.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $904.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $69.07 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

