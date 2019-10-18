Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REPYY. Societe Generale raised shares of Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Repsol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Repsol from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 63,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

