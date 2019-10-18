Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $563.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $730.00 price objective on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.81.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $17.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $536.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,084. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $257.52 and a 52 week high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of -654.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

