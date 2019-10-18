Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $326,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,625 shares of company stock worth $4,037,880. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,502. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.