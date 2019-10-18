Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 90.6% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Argus began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.45. The stock had a trading volume of 313,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day moving average is $141.78. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.