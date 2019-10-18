Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WHR. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,937,000 after purchasing an additional 536,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after purchasing an additional 264,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Whirlpool by 712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 236,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 229,637 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,752. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $99.40 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 650 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $95,231.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,544.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research set a $178.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.51.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.