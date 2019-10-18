Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in United Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Continental by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in United Continental by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $89,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $647,516 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

UAL stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,497. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $77.02 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.47.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. United Continental had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.