Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics comprises about 1.2% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $38,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $265,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HZNP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,985. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

