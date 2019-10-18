RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 88,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.76. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

