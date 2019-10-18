Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Realty Income derives majority of its annualized retail rental revenues from tenants belonging to service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business. Such businesses are less susceptible to economic recessions, as well as competition from Internet retailing. Accretive acquisitions and solid balance-sheet strength augur well for long-term growth. Also, in September, the company announced its 103rd monthly dividend increase. Such consistent payouts are encouraging for shareholders. Yet, its shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share has remained unchanged over the past month. Further, the retail apocalypse will likely be a hurdle, and with substantial single-tenant assets in its portfolio, the company is considerably exposed to tenant default risk.”

O has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Shares of O traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,152. Realty Income has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 85.27%.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,475,100,000 after buying an additional 2,012,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

