RBC Bearings Incorporated Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $164.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.23. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $171.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $1,027,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $3,154,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,856 shares of company stock worth $13,800,901 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,036,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,470,000 after purchasing an additional 444,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.